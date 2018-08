FAIRFIELD (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- A man from Fairfield died this morning when his SU-V went off I-95 in Waterville.

Police say 73-year-old, Bertrand Bard lost control of his jeep while trying to pass someone and went into some trees in the median. Bard died at the scene.

Investigators are looking to see if Bard -- may have had an underlying medical condition that could have contributed to the accident.

© NEWS CENTER Maine