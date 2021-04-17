Fairfield woman killed in early morning fire, according to officials

FAIRFIELD, Maine — A Maine woman is dead after a Saturday morning fire on Bear Mountain Road in Fairfield.
Maine Department of Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release, investigators believe 56-year-old Rebecca Merrifield died in the early morning blaze.
60-year-old Glenn Clausen was injured in the fire and taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment of severe injuries, according to Moss.
Officials took the body to a local funeral home where investigators will confirm the woman's identity through DNA results.
Moss said the Maine Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.