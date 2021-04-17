x
Maine

Fairfield woman killed in early morning fire, according to officials

A man was also injured in the fatal Fairfield fire according to a state public safety official.
Credit: Maine Department of Public Safety

FAIRFIELD, Maine — A Maine woman is dead after a Saturday morning fire on Bear Mountain Road in Fairfield. 

Maine Department of Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release, investigators believe 56-year-old Rebecca Merrifield died in the early morning blaze. 

60-year-old Glenn Clausen was injured in the fire and taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment of severe injuries, according to Moss. 

Officials took the body to a local funeral home where investigators will confirm the woman's identity through DNA results. 

Moss said the Maine Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

