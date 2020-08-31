Tips for parents to help their kids deal with back-to-school stress

The school year is starting and that's bringing words of advice from mental health experts.

MOSCOW, Pa. — It is all about helping kids cope with what's sure to be an unusual school year, whether they are heading back into classrooms, wearing masks, or instead, learning from home.

The health crisis has really changed things for kids, and experts agree that is bound to bring them stress.

"Sometimes I feel that adults, we feel that kids aren't really understanding what's going on, but they do and the stress that parents feel or the stress we feel as families, kids really feel that an they feel that," said psychotherapist Dr. Annette Nunez.

Mental health experts say no matter what choices parents have made about educating kids this year, they should start the school year by establishing some new routines.

"Kids will stress, no matter what. There is no perfect plan. A lot of it is because it's uncharted waters, uncharted territory we've never really seen before or experienced. As a society, we like our routines; children thrive on routines."

Dr. Nunez said another one of the best ways to help our kids is, to be honest with them: this year will bring challenges.

"Open and honest conversations within a family unit are key. And it's really important to ask kids how are they feeling right now and what do they know about what's going on? Sometimes kids have a false reality, and they think that if they get COVID, they're going to die. They have these extreme ideas of what COVID is and really having open and honest conversations and include them in the school plan."