DEDHAM (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Big changes underway at a camp for children and adults with disabilities.

Camp Capella in Dedham broke ground on two new cabins today.

Over the last few years, the camp has had a growing waiting list. The new cabins will allow 70 more campers get the overnight camping experience each summer.

The upgrade project will cost approximately 600-thousand dollars. The Sunshine Lady Foundation started by Doris Buffett has covered a third of the cost and will match another 100-thousand in donations.

“A lot of our camp program is based on increasing self-esteem, confidence and on a sense of independence," says camp director Heidi Riggs on the importance of camp. "Being able to come and stay overnight away from your family and out of your kind of normal environment in routine helps build that … it's also super fun.”

The hope is to have the new cabins open next summer. To help visit Camp Capella or Facebook

© NEWS CENTER Maine