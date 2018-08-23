UPDATE: Kennebec County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested and charged Ryan Beaudette, 36, of Litchfield in connection with the theft of the Litchfield Fair funds.

Beaudette was the treasurer for the Litchfield Farmer's Club since 2015. He is being charged with stealing over $10,000 which he confessed to stealing which falls into the category of a class B crime.

Bail has not been set at this time.

LITCHFIELD (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The Litchfield Farmers Club is scrambling to raise money ahead of the first day of the Litchfield Fair.

They say they’re broke after their former treasurer admitted to Club leaders that he stole tens of thousands of dollars over the past two years on Wednesday afternoon.

The Fair or Agricultural Exhibition begins on September 7th.

Club president Charlie Smith says the Sheriff’s Office tipped him off about suspicious activity on the fair accounts at Camden National Bank.

Attorney Kevin Sullivan says the former treasurer confessed to gambling away a massive portion of the club’s funds. The club thinks it’s in the order of $80,000.

“The amount is by our determination to the best of our ability without a full accounting. He doesn’t know how much, or wouldn’t say. He admitted to all cash withdrawals he signed for, all ATM transactions at Oxford Casino (over a dozen of them), payments for his car loan and cell phone. He specifically admitted the highest cash withdrawal was $7,000.”

The man has been the club’s treasurer since 2015. He has since resigned.

Sullivan plans to have the accounting of the bank statements sometime Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Club says they’re not letting this hurdle stop them. They will host the exhibition as scheduled. But they say they need cash to help pay the bills. People interested in donating money can do so through any Camden National Bank branch.

