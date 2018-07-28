OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Video taken off the coast of one of Maine's most popular beaches shows that a great white could be in the area. A commercial fisherman spotted a dead whale five-miles off the coast of Old Orchard Beach.

University of New England professor of marine sciences, Dr. James Sulikowski confirms bite marks on the whale were from a great white shark.

Sulikowski and his students estimate from the bite marks that the shark is 12-14 feet long and the bites happened after the whale was already dead.

Sulikowski joined NEWS CENTER Maine's Clay Gordon on the Weekend Morning Report to discuss the discovery and ongoing shark studies at UNE.

