Panel discussion at Bowdoin College to highlight plight of detained American journalist Evan Gershkovich

This week marks 6 months since Evan Gershkovich was detained on spying charges in Russia. He faces up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — To honor 2014 graduate Evan Gershkovich, Bowdoin College has organized a "Journalism Is Not a Crime" panel discussion.

Gershkovich became the first American journalist since the Cold War to be detained in Russia on espionage charges when he was detained in late March. The Bowdoin event will bring together some of the Wall Street Journal reporter's former classmates and professors, as well as notable journalists, to shed light on his situation and the broader challenges faced by independent journalists.

Organizers said they aim to create a platform where people who know Evan well could answer questions and engage in an open conversation about the struggles faced by foreign correspondents. The panel will be moderated by Henry Lawrence, a professor of government at Bowdoin.

Nora Biette-Timmons, an organizer of the event, emphasized the importance of keeping Evan's situation at the forefront of people's minds.

"We all knew the unfortunate reality was it would be a marathon rather than a sprint. We're coming up on 6 months of him being unjustly detained, and that's really proving to be true," Biette-Timmons said. "What's been really hard the last few months is needing to keep the momentum going and keep reminding people he is still being punished for doing journalism, which is not a crime."

Organizers have been actively supporting Evan by sending him letters to let him know that they stand with him during this challenging time. The panel discussion is another way they plan to express their solidarity.



Gershkovich's situation is dire. Last week, court officials in Moscow refused to hear an appeal against his pre-trial detention, which means he will remain in jail until at least Nov. 30. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.



Linda Kinstler, one of Evan's former classmates and a panelist at the event, highlighted the importance of the gathering.