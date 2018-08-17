AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) --A lot of candidates running for election may have cheered on Thursday, after a decision in Augusta. The Maine Ethics Commission, which manages the Clean Elections campaign finance program, voted to start sending out additional funding, even though the Legislature hasn’t taken the steps to allow it.

The Clean Elections program provides the money for eligible candidates for the Legislature and Governor to run their campaigns. About 200 people are using the program this year. However, since July 1 no money has been provided to candidates from this year’s budget, because of a technical problem in the wording of the budget. The Legislature has been talking about fixing the problem for months, but so far party leaders in the House haven’t been able to agree on a fix.

The Maine Ethics Commission, which oversees clean elections has had its hands tied. By the Legislative inaction. But clean elections supporters and Commission staff said Thursday a court ruling two weeks ago, which ordered the Governor to release Clean Elections funds that were supposed to be sent out in late June, changed the situation. They made the case that the same court ruling allows the Commission to be in charge of sending out money to candidates, regardless of the Legslature.

“Under Justice Stokes’ opinion,” said attorney John Brautigam, representing Maine Citizens for Clean Elections, “the commission has unambiguous authority to administer the clean election fund. The commission has control of the purse strings of the money thats in the fund.”

There is already $3.2 million in the fund available, according to Commission staff.

Commission member Richard Nass, a former state Senator, said they should still wait for lawmakers to make the fix to the budget rather than have the Commission try to take control.

“If there is blame to be made the people needing this should be calling their legislator and putting pressure on them to fix it. Expecting us to fix it is contrary to what we’re supposed to be,” said Nass.

The other commission members did not agree, and voted 3-1 to have the Ethics Commission order the candidate payments on its own.

Commission staff members believe they now have the authority to do this. Prior to the court ruling, the Commission would send payment requests to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, which would make the payment. But the Commission director said DAFS has now changed procedures so Ethics Commission staff can order the payments directly, though payments over $5,000 need the approval of the State Controller, also part of DAFS.

Executive Director Jonathan Wayne said he has been told the Controller is not likely to object to the new payments.

There is no word whether the LePage Administration may decide to block the payments until the Legislature acts on the budget fix. House GOP leader Rep. Ken Fredette was critical of the Ethic Commission decision, saying it had overstepped its authority. However, Fredette told NEWS CENTER Maine House Republicans will not go to court to block the Commission.

Attorney Brautigan suggested the added funding is crucial for candidates.

“We’re already past the time when this is a no emergency, no harm situation. People and campaigns are getting harmed every day so I’m urging you to act today and not delay” Brautigam said.

© NEWS CENTER Maine