WINDSOR (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- An Erskine Academy student was struck by a vehicle as he crossed the road to board a school bus.

According to State Police the incident occurred on Route 17 in Windsor just after 7AM on Wednesday. State troopers said that 15-year-old Tennyson Lincoln from Somerville was struck by a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Eileen Bayer of Union who was in the westbound lane.

State Police said the bus had stopped in the opposite lane with its lights flashing at the inersection of Griffin and Vigue Road.

Lincoln was taken by ambulance to Maine General where he was treated and released for bumps and bruises.

Bayer was charged with failing to stop for a school bus. Lincoln lives a short distance away from the bus stop and was waiting for the bus at the intersection.

© NEWS CENTER Maine