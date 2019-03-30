SEABROOK, N.H. — N.H. State Police responded to reports of an erratic driver heading southbound from Maine early Friday morning.

Around 6:42 a.m., police received a call that a Honda Civic was driving all over the road on Interstate 95 southbound. The driver was believed to have hit something in Maine, causing damage to the car.

Police stopped the car in Seabrook. As they spoke to the driver, Ruben R. Da Silva, 23, of Dorchester, Mass., he tried to swallow several clear plastic baggies that contained white powder. According to N.H. State Police, this was an obvious attempt to destroy what appeared to be drug evidence.

Da Silva was arrested, and police seized suspected drug evidence. They also seized the car Da Silva was driving and are awaiting a search warrant.

Medical personnel were called to the scene, since police thought Da Silva may have actually swallowed some of the suspected drugs, but Da Silva refused help.

Da Silva was taken to Rockingham County Jail and was charged with possession of drugs, falsifying physical evidence, resisting arrest, and transportation of drugs.

Da Silva's arraignment was scheduled for April 5 at 8:30 a.m. at the Rockingham Superior Court.