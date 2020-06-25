Entrance of Verona Island blocked off Thursday morning, many police in the area

VERONA ISLAND, Maine — NEWS CENTER Maine is following why a major entrance to Verona Island, Maine, at the intersection of West Side Drive and Verona Park, was blocked off.
There were a lot of police in the area Thursday morning including Bucksport Police Department, Bucksport Fire, and Maine State Police.
Police started leaving the area around 10:45 a.m.
A member of Bucksport Fire and Rescue said an incident began at the home (pictured below) around 4 a.m.
A neighbor told NEWS CENTER Maine they heard a police bull horn very early in the morning.
We will bring you the details as we learn more.