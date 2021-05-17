End-of-life photography for pets

A South Portland-based photographer is offering free end-of-life photoshoots for aging or terminally ill pets

SACO, Maine — A South Portland photographer is helping people prepare to say goodbye to their pets, and her efforts have gone viral.

Lauren Kennedy has been a photographer for about 10 years. She photographs mostly portraits and wildlife photography, but about a month ago, someone asked her where could they get an urn for their pet's ashes.

"I thought, 'You know why not offer this service?' I'm already in photography," she said.

Kennedy now offers photoshoots for dogs who are nearing the ends of their lives, whether due to disease or old age. It gives their owners a lasting memory of their beloved pets.

A South Portland based photographer is offering end of life photoshoots for pets. Today, Lauren Kennedy photographed this 11-year-old good boy, Cody #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/eHMsSd4cla — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) May 17, 2021

Kennedy has posted photos of her sessions on Tik Tok and she said she's received hundreds of messages from people who want her to take pictures of their pets.

"I've gotten so many amazing comments and kind words," she said.

Some were from Adam and Kelly Parent. They found Kennedy's social media pages and contacted her to take photos with their dog, Cody.

"As he gets older and ages I think it's important for us to have these long-lasting memories," Adam Parent said.

Cody has been with the Parents since he was four months old. He's now 11 and while he still seems to have a lot of energy, when his brother died a few months ago, the Parents said he's changed.

"We've seen his personality change," Adam Parent said. "He's gray in the face."

But one thing that hasn't changed is how much the Parents love their pup.

Kennedy said seeing that bond between pet and family is one of her favorite parts of the job.

"I appreciate that I have folks allowing me in and showing such vulnerable moments," she said. "I think that is truly incredible."