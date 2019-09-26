AUGUSTA, Maine — Thursday in Augusta, all of Maine's Employee Stock Ownership Plan companies, or ESOPs were all in one place, at the Maine ESOP fall conference.

An ESOP is an employee-owned company.

James Freeman Pack Edge in Portland and for a while he was looking for the next step.

"Well I'd been thinking for a number of years -- I'm getting into my late 50s-- what I was going to do afterward," Freeman said.

One of his vendors told him about ESOPs. So, Freeman decided to make all his employees part-owners.

"So this was kind of a natural fit that allows me to continue the success of the company while working myself out of it," he said.

Freeman's company became an ESOP about a week ago, and Thursday, all

"What we do at these events is we share information," Sebago Technics ESOP employee, Mark Adams said.

Sharing information and learning from other companies, and welcoming more ESOPs.

"Back when we started the Maine ESOP chapter I think there were about 25 ESOPs -- that number has doubled," Moody's Collision ESOP employee, Shawn Moody said.

And it's expected to grow even more.

"Maine is kinda unique in the sense that it's an aging demographic. We have a lot of family-owned or small business that have grown now the owners have aged thinking what's my succession plan, what am I going to do," Moody said.

More and more often, that answer is: let the workers become owners.

"All the research says employee-owned companies are more successful, financially and otherwise," Adams said.

Senator Susan Collins has co-sponsored a bill to make it easier for companies to become an E-SOP -- providing financial and technical assistance to employee groups.