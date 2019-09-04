PORTLAND, Maine — In a heart-wrenching scene at the Cross Insurance Arena, Maine State Police troopers practice carrying Detective Ben Campbell's casket from the vehicle to the arena doors. It will be one of many emotional scenes on this somber day.

Inside the Cross, the color guards practiced entering the arena so the process was perfect once the service begins.

RELATED: A final farewell: Maine prepares for Detective Benjamin Campbell's funeral service

Maine State Police Lt. Eric Baker told us today will be a tough one.

"He's our family. We're all brothers and sisters," said Baker. "It's been tough for everyone to handle, but we're all supporting each other. That's the most important part of today."

NEWS CENTER Maine will broadcast the service on air, online and on social media beginning at 10:30 a.m.