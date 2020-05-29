LIVERMORE, Maine — Police are warning to avoid Route 4 in Livermore due to a serious car crash.

Route 4 in Livermore from Boothby Road to Waters Hill Road has been closed for more than an hour as police and emergency crews respond to the scene of a crash.

Departments were dispatched around noon, the Livermore Falls Police Department dispatcher told NEWS CENTER Maine. The dispatcher could not confirm the number of vehicles involved in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED: One dead, two injured following high-speed chase in Turner

RELATED: 27-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash in Springvale

RELATED: Maine woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Limington