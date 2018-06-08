POLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- What began as an emergency call for a possible broken leg became a standoff with law enforcement in Androscoggin County early Monday morning. Now investigators are trying to find out how.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says first responders arrived at a house on Harris Hill Road in Poland just before 3AM. They reportedly found an intoxicated man with a rifle. The Maine State Police Tactical Team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene and closed the road for about three hours. The man eventually surrendered peacefully. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his leg injury and a mental health evaluation.

No charges have been filed, but the Androscoggin County District Attorney's Office will review the incident.

