MAINE, USA — Emera Maine wants its customers to be on the lookout for scammers.

The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce released a notice on Friday, April 19, telling customers that scammers have been calling residents and small businesses, claiming to represent Emera Maine.

The calls began at the end of last week. Some of them seem to originate from North Carolina, but some scammers have managed to make it look like their call is coming from an Emera Maine number.

If an Emera representative contacts you, they will:

Ask for the primary account holder by name

Know your account number and your billing information

If you are behind on payments, Emera will:

Send you a letter

Notify you with a call

Encourage you to work out a payment arrangement

Emera says disconnection is a last resort with its customers.

If you have doubts about who may be calling you, the BRCC says you should hang up and call Emera directly at 1-855-EMERA-11 or 973-2000.