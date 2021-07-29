Ellsworth woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Surry

The crash on Surry Road remains under investigation.

SURRY, Maine — One person died and three others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Surry on Wednesday.

According to a release Thursday from Lt. Timothy Cote of the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 5:35 p.m.

At the time of the crash, Cote said:

Thomas Bugbee, 62, of Blue Hill, was driving west on Surry Road.

Daniel McLaughlin, 36, of Somerville, Massachusetts, was driving west on Surry Road with Tara Fortunato, 38, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, as a passenger.

Kathleen Anderson, 66, of Ellsworth was driving east on Surry Road.

Officials said Bugbee tried to pass multiple vehicles and hit McLaughlin from behind, causing McLaughlin's car to go off the road and roll over. Bugbee's car then spun sideways and hit Anderson's SUV in the eastbound lane and continued to roll over before coming to a stop upside down.

Anderson died at the scene from her injuries, according to Cote.

Bugbee, McLaughlin, and Fortunato all sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital for treatment, Cote said.