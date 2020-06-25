Ellsworth Police work with Maine Warden Service to capture bear

People are asked to stay clear of the area of State Street and Shore Road.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — The Ellsworth Police Department is working with the Maine Warden Service to remove and relocate a bear from the area of State Street and Shore Road.



The area is taped off with “Police Line Do Not Cross” tape.

Police say in order to safely catch the bear and relocate it, they need people to stay out of the area.

