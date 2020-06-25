x
Skip Navigation

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

local

Ellsworth Police work with Maine Warden Service to capture bear

People are asked to stay clear of the area of State Street and Shore Road.
Credit: Ellsworth Police Department

ELLSWORTH, Maine — The Ellsworth Police Department is working with the Maine Warden Service to remove and relocate a bear from the area of State Street and Shore Road.

The area is taped off with “Police Line Do Not Cross” tape. 

Police say in order to safely catch the bear and relocate it, they need people to stay out of the area. 

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story as more information is available.

OTHER STORIES NEWS CENTER MAINE VIEWERS ARE READING

RELATED: Many more likely sought jobless aid with layoffs still high

RELATED: Mail-in ballots thrust Postal Service into the presidential race

RELATED: Body discovered in the water near Bucksport bridge

RELATED: UPDATE: Georgia man arrested after reports of suspicious driver approaching girls in Bangor area

RELATED: Biden weighs in on BIW strike, urges company to 'make a fair offer'

RELATED: South Korea, US urge North Korea to implement denuclearization pledges