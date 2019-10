ELLSWORTH, Maine — The Ellsworth Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying this man.

The man was seen in the area of Route 180 in Ellsworth.

The man was driving a white Chevy Tahoe.

Anyone with any information about the man can call Ellsworth Police Officer Steward at 667-2168

RELATED: Public's help requested in identifying man by Westbrook police

RELATED: Police need help identifying man involved in a theft