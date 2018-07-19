BAR HARBOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Sunny skies and blue water. You couldn't ask for a better day to set sail off the coast of Maine.

About 150 children and adults with disabilities took advantage with the non-profit organization, Downeast Horizons.

They went out on the Margaret Todd, which sets sail three times a day. And today, its first trip had this group of passengers on board.

"Today they get to experience being in a crowd and enjoying Maine while they're in a very safe environment. So this'll help them getting used to being in these types of environments so when they're not with us, they can be very successful." Anthony Zambrono, executive director of Downeast Horizons said.

They've been doing this sailing program for years and it's designed, like many other Downeast Horizons programs, to help these individuals with disabilities establish their independence.

"We also have individuals that sort of graduate from our program and don't need us any longer because the treatment that we gave them worked. But that's a success story. Kinda sad we don't see 'em but great we don't need our help anymore." Zambrona said.

These success stories take time but one family is already seeing the benefits after joining Downeast Horizons just six weeks ago.

"I see him, the growth being around his peers," Bryce Patrock said of his son, Kyle.

Many participants say spending time with those peers is their favorite part of today.

Downeast Horizons plans and funds all these events.

"They're also experiences that they wouldn't be able to do a lot of these folks on their own," Zambrano said.

He also adds, "so this is like -- Christmas in July."

