ELLSWORTH, Maine — The Ellsworth Police Dept. says one man is dead following an early-morning car crash Saturday.

Police say they responded to the scene of a single-car crash at 12:45 a.m. in the area of 309 Winkumpaugh Rd.

Mark Webber, 51, of Ellsworth was the driver and sole occupant of the 2007 Volvo SUV. He was traveling westbound when it left the road and hit an embankment.

Police say Webber wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

The Ellsworth Fire Dept. and EMS were on scene to help Webber, but he died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the police department's crash reconstructionist.

