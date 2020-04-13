ELLSWORTH, Maine — The Ellsworth Police Department responded to a two vehicle crash on the Bucksport Rd. around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Officers were advised that two people where trapped in one vehicle.

The driver of one of the vehicles, Ellen Strathman, 26, of Ellsworth, died at the scene. Strathman was alone in her vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle involved were taken to Northern Lights Maine Coast Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

The Bucksport Rd was closed for approximately 2 hrs. while emergency crews worked on the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Ellsworth Police Department.

