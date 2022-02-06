Elk Grove Park Assisted Living and Memory Care staff members are encouraging the community to send Orsula cards for her 105th birthday.

ELK GROVE, Calif — Orsula Hanna, from Elk Grove, is turning 105-years-old on June 14.

Orsula was born in Pennsylvania on June 14, 1917. She is the oldest, and only one remaining, of her six siblings.

At 27-years-old, Orsula began working at Westinghouse Electric where she wired motors that were used during World War II in 1945. Orsula says in her 105-years of life, this is still one of her proudest accomplishments.

While in Pennsylvania, she also met her husband Michael, who passed away in 1983. The two moved to California where they got married in San Bernardino in 1945 and had a daughter, Nadine, who they raised in Upland, Calif.

In 1983, Orsula moved to Sacramento to be closer to her daughter and family.

Three years after moving to Sacramento, Orsula began volunteering at Kaiser Permanente in South Sacramento where she volunteered until she was 100-years-old.

At 105-years-old, Orsula says she "feels no different" than when she turned 100. Orsula says she has continued to stay in good health by exercising daily and eating healthy.

"Orsula read online that blueberries were good for her, so she has been eating them almost every morning since," an Elk Grove Park Assisted Living and Memory Care staff member said. "She also makes her own bed everyday and does her own fitness routine in her room every morning."

Orsula's advice to others would be "to live day by day, be friends with others, and be helpful when you can."

The staff members at Elk Grove Park Assisted Living and Memory Care all said Orsula is a sweet, kind and patient woman.

"We love having conversations with Orsula because she is always pleasant to talk to and full of laughter," one staff member shared. "It blows my mind that she is 105 as she has an incredible memory of her past."

Those at Elk Grove Park Assisted Living and Memory Care are encouraging community members to send Orsula birthday cards.