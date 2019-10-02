A New England senator officially declares she wants to replace President Trump in the White House.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren announced she's seeking the Democratic nomination for President. at a Saturday event

Warren had previously announced she was exploring a bid but made that official in Lawrence, Massachusetts outside a mill Saturday morning.

She then went north to Dover, New Hampshire for another event.

That one brought 350 people out in a state with a critical primary roughly a year away.

During an approximately 90 minute event at the Dover City Hall auditorium, Warren explained who she was and why she was running for President.

Warren also took some audience questions including one that asked about campaign finance reform.

“Here’s what I’ve decided,” said the senator. “I’m not taking a tin dime of money from any PAC.”

Her New Hampshire fans were very pleased, some saying she has their vote despite a potentially crowded field of nominees.

“The positive energy that she shows, that support for women's issues is really important to me and my daughter,” said Holly Reed of Bartlett, New Hampshire. “Her support of education and support of teachers and veterans in our times right now is so important to us.”

Warren’s visit comes on the heels of a rocky week in which more instances of her referencing herself as a Native American on official documents emerged.

Some in the crowd who spoke to NEWS CENTER Maine in Dover says the GOP may be focusing on that because its members are scared Warren could win a presidential contest.