BANGOR, Maine — The most recent United States census numbers show almost 95% of Maine's population is white. But with a new census planned for 2020, that number is expected to rise.

Some things are already changing, including the racial makeup of elected officials at the local level. In Bangor, Angela Okafor was the first woman of color elected to the City Council, and Marwa Hassanien the first woman of color elected to the School Committee.

On Wednesday night, members of the community packed council chambers. Many were interested in learning about the plans for Cameron Stadium.

RELATED: Bangor sports complex might be getting a facelift

But for Okafor and Hassanien, they hope to see some of the school's budget go to diversity training, too.

"I remember Dr. Webb saying that you know, talking about the Cameron athletic facility that we cannot wait. I believe diversity training and inclusivity training is one of those very important things that cannot wait anymore," Okafor said.

Okafor brought some Bangor High School students to the meeting, too.

They hope this brings more conversation to Bangor regarding diversity.

"It's so important that these conversations be taken up to the adult level, with adults so that they are able to address the implicit biases that they probably don't even know they have," Amara Ifeji said.

"I believe it's imperative to take the next steps to address these problems of race and discrimination," Ijeoma Obi added.

Okafor and Hassanien say it's not just racial diversity that needs to be talked about in schools.

"I'm talking about religious diversity. I'm talking about social diversity. I'm talking about economic diversity. Sexual diversity," Okafor said.

There was a Muslim student and she was getting threats from another student. And the way in which the situation was handled did not make the student feel as though she was valued," Ifeji said.

The type of diversity training being suggested would help school staff better understand students who come from different backgrounds and to lessen biases.

Hassanien said she has spoken to Superintendent Betsy Webb about the diversity needs and she's been very receptive. There is expected to be training on these topics in the spring.

RELATED: Three 'sisters' making history