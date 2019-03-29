PLYMOUTH, Maine — An elderly couple was killed Friday in a crash along I-95.

Troopers said the man and woman's car went off the northbound lane in Plymouth at about 12:30 p.m. and struck a tree in the median, according to Maine's Public Safety Department spokesperson Steve McCausland.

It happened near exit 161 and the Route 7 underpass.

No other cars were involved, McCausland said.

Police did not immediately identify the victims or say who was driving.

Northbound traffic was affected as troopers investigated.