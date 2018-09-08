JAY (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The mother of a crew member who died on board the cargo ship El Faro is organizing a fundraiser to help renovate lagging sports facilities at Spruce Mountain High School.

Deb Roberts' son, Michael Holland, was one of four crew members from Maine on the ship that sank in 2015 when it encountered Hurricane Joaquin during a voyage to Puerto Rico. All 33 people on board died.

Holland played on the school's football team, when it was called Jay High School, before it became Spruce Mountain H.S.

Roberts said the sports complex is in need of serious renovations.

"The tennis courts have been unsafe to use for at least 5 years. The track is unsafe for any track events. Baseball field is under water most of the spring. Field hockey field is not the right regulation size," Roberts wrote in a text message.

"Parking is not sufficient now that they have consolidated the schools," she said.

Roberts said the district has broken up the renovation project into multiple phases: the first phase, the tennis courts, is expected to cost $395,000, she said. All phases are estimated between $3.5 million and $5 million.

Roberts hopes the 1st Annual HollandStrong Summer Fest on Saturday, August 11, could bring in those funds needed.

The day of activities begins at 8 a.m. with a 5K run/walk, followed by a cornhole tournament, horseshoe tournament, Texas barbeque, and music.

Roberts has dedicated much of her time since her son's death to raising money for scholarship funds in her son's memory.

