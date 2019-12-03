BANGOR, Maine — On Tuesday, eighth grade students at All Saints Catholic School in Bangor executed their yearly service project.

This year, the students donated toys and craft supplies to children in pediatric care at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and the Lafayette Family Cancer Center. Students also volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House in Bangor.

"Nowadays, a lot of people take things for granted. And I love that at this school, we can get an opportunity to help out people," said All Saints student Charlotte Morelli.

Students have been working to raise money for the project since September by organizing fundraisers to help provide the donations. The students raised more than $500, which is all being donated to pediatric care patients.

"We take the kids to mass. We teach them their religious faith and try to develop that," said All Saints eighth grade teacher Doug Fogg. "If they don't learn to try and take that out to the community and it put it into action, it doesn't mean a whole lot."

Each year, the eighth grade students at All Saints choose their own service project for the year. Past projects have included helping people experiencing homelessness in Maine, as well as helping children in foster care.