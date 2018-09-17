UPDATE: Maine Game Wardens say Nancy Michaud was found "a short time ago," according to a press release sent on Monday at 2:26 p.m. She and her car were found stuck along a remote dirt road near Hurd Pond, about 40 miles northwest of Baxter State Park.

Game Warden Corporal John MacDonald said she was somewhat dehydrated but otherwise in good health.

CARIBOU (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Maine Game Wardens are looking for an East Millinocket woman.

According to Game Warden Corporal John MacDonald, Nancy Michaud, 52, was going to hike the Mt. Katahdin/Jo Mary region on Sunday.

"Her car was spotted at 7:30pm around Sandy Stream/Millioncket lake area, the boggy areas," Her daughter Michaela Fisk's Facebook post read. "Middle of the road lights on and no one around -- rangers are searching the area now."

Officials say her 2012 Nissan Sentra, Maine license place number 5053WE, drove through the Caribou North Maine Woods entrance yesterday.

Michaud is 5'6'' and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maine Warden Service at (207) 973-3700

© NEWS CENTER Maine