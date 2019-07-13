EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine — An East Millinocket Police officer got a lot of attention on social media on Saturday just by strutting his stuff.

According to the departments Facebook page, Officer Eze VanBuckley started off the 2019 Saturday Summerfest activities with his glorious dance moves participating in the #gitupchallenge.

They said VanBuckley will not be leading a training dance moves to their other officers because they said, “we can admit, we aren’t as talented as him!”

The 2019 East Millinocket Summerfest runs July 12-14th. You can get more information here.