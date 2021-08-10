East Holden man serving 70-year sentence for 1983 murder dies

Harold Glidden, 74, died Tuesday at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston, Maine

CHARLESTON, Maine — A 74-year-old East Holden man serving a murder sentence died at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston, Maine on Tuesday, the Maine Department of Corrections said in a release. The Maine DOC said his death was not COVID-19-related.

Harold Glidden was sentenced to 70 years for the 1983 slaying of 19-year-old Justine Renee Gridley of Orono, who was last seen hitchhiking in LaGrange at the time of her disappearance. Joseph Albert, now 77, was also convicted of Gridley’s murder. Albert—who pleaded guilty before Glidden’s trial and refused to testify, according to court records—is serving his sentence at the Maine State Prison in Warren.

The Maine DOC said Glidden died at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. His death was attended by medical personnel. Consistent with the Maine DOC’s policy, the Attorney General’s Office and the medical examiner were notified of his death.