PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — About a dozen buildings in the East End were evacuated by the Portland Fire Department Wednesday morning, after construction crews struck a large gas main.

The incident happened around 10 am on Walnut Street off of Washington Avenue.

It was a single leak but it took firefighters a while to find all the right valves to shut the gas off. Once the gas was secured, crews were able to ventilate all the buildings.

Firefighters say gas leaks are not uncommon, but they can pose a big danger.

"When you let gas out of its container like that it ignites really easily," said Deputy Fire Chief Shawn Neat. "It's very flammable and all it takes is a simple spark to cause an explosion."

Everyone has been allowed back into the buildings and construction has resumed.

© NEWS CENTER Maine