East End Community School receives 'Little Free Library' donation

Students at East End Community School in Portland can spend their recess time borrowing books from the school's new “Little Free Library.”

PORTLAND, Maine — East End Community School received a donation of one of the six little libraries given out by WEX Inc. on Nov. 1.

WEX volunteers built the "Little Free Library" for the students on campus.

Boyd Marley, the principal at East End Community School, said he is on a council called "Thrive 2027" through United Way with other local community partners.

One of the council's goals is to get primary school students to be proficient readers by grade three, which Marley stated is "an indicator of achievement."

WEX wanted to partner with the council on this initiative, which led to the "Little Free Library" donation.

The library is around two feet high and can hold 20 to 30 books at one time.

Currently, it is stocked with new books recommended by the school librarian.

The little library was placed outside behind the school so students can borrow books while at recess, helping them to enjoy reading in a fun way.

Third graders at East End Community School told NEWS CENTER Maine about how much fun reading is and which books are their favorite in the "Little Free Library."

“I would say 'Captain Underpants' is my favorite thing to read, because it's very funny. I would say probably most people know how to read, and I want that to keep going," Asa, a third-grade student, said.

Marley said another “Little Free Library” was placed at The Boys and Girls Club after it made a request, as many families utilize the family shelter and the facility there.