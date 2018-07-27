Saturday's participants in the annual YMCA Peaks to Portland Swim can breathe a sigh of relief after positive water tests allow the city to reopen East End Beach.

Officials said approximately 1 million partially-treated wastewater spilled into the area near East End Beach on Thursday. That spill raised concerns for people all ready to swim in the Peaks to Portland Swim scheduled for Saturday morning.

According to City of Portland officials, the Friday morning water test showed bacteria levels far below unsafe standards.

'The City of Portland is reopening the East End Beach after the results of the second water quality sample came back at ten cfu/100 ml. The state beach closure limit is anything greater than 104 cfu/100 ml. The City will post a routine advisory at the beach as anytime there is an inch or more of rain in 24 hours there is a high potential of elevated bacteria levels due to runoff,' the city said in a press release.

With the positive test results, it was an easy decision by the YMCA to let the race go on as scheduled. However, there are fog concerns for Saturday morning.

"We would also like to let participants know that we have been in contact with the Coast Guard and Harbor Master today,' said Meaghan Woodsome, Marketing Director for the YMCA of Southern Maine. "Both the Coast Guard and the Harbor Master have warned us that they have fog concerns for tomorrow morning. A final decision will not be made until start time – and it will come from the Coast Guard and Harbor Master. Please keep your fingers crossed. We are moving forward assuming the best!"

Over one million gallons of partially-treated sewage managed to end up in Casco Bay Thursday when a containment tank failed.

The leak was believed to have started around 6:45 a.m. Thursday morning at Portland Water District's East End Treatment Facility. By the time facility operators discovered and stopped the leak, they estimated over one million gallons of material had entered the bay.

