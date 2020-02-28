GREENVILLE, Maine — A young man from East Corinth caught a brook trout he calls a fish of a lifetime this winter.

Gage Poulin went ice fishing with some of his friends on Moosehead Lake, during a break from college in January. He said one of the flags on a trap kept going off but nothing was there and the bait was gone.

“Trout like to mess with your bait and spit it out," Poulin said. “He did it a couple of times and then I hooked him.”

Poulin said it took him about 10 minutes to get him up out of the hole in the ice. He said he doesn’t believe the 5.4-pound, 23-inch brook trout is a record for Moosehead lake but he was pretty proud of it.

Gage Poulin

State of Maine Regional Fisheries Biologist Tim Obrey said the unofficial record they have on hand for brook trout in Moosehead Lake is 7.8 pounds. That fish was caught by John Dixon in 1959.

Obrey said Moosehead lake is not stocked with trout, so these fish are wild.

