CALAIS, Maine — The United States Geological Survey reports an earthquake measured at 1.9 magnitude in Saint Andrews, New Brunswick, Canada.

The location of the quake appears to have happened about halfway between Calais and Machias, Maine.

According to the information provided on the report, the quake happened somewhere in the Passamaquoddy Bay.

There were no reports of people feeling it.

Interestingly, while earthquakes in western states tend to be more intense and plentiful, earthquakes in the east can be felt over wider geographical areas.

"East of the Rockies, an earthquake can be felt over an area more than ten times larger than a similar magnitude earthquake on the west coast. It would not be unusual for a magnitude 4.0 earthquake in eastern or central North America to be felt by a significant percentage of the population in many communities more than 100 km (60 mi) from its source."

