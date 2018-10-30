AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- People who voted absentee or went to the polls early in 2018 and picked a candidate who has since withdrawn may be out of luck.

Most recently, Independent candidate for Maine's Governor, Alan Caron, withdrew from the race on Monday.

The Maine Department of the Secretary of State posted on its Facebook page: "If you have already submitted your marked absentee ballot to your town clerk, your vote for any candidate who has withdrawn will be counted as a blank. If you have marked your ballot but have not yet submitted it, you may ask your clerk for a new ballot and s/he will discard that one as "spoiled."

