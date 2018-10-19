NEWRY (NECN)-- It may have been 80 degrees just two weeks ago, but it's time for ski season to start in Maine.

Many in the state woke up Thursday to find a fresh coat of snow outside. With a reported 2-3 inches of snow in the mountains and a dusting along the coast, it is considered the first snowfall of the season.

"Today is amazing," said Karolyn Castaldo, director of communications at Sunday River ski resort.

"Winter is here."

The ski area was able to take advantage of natural snowfall and low temperatures Thursday, firing up the snow guns and getting the lifts running ahead of the season opening.

Sunday River plans to open the T2 trail on Barker Mountain Friday at 10 a.m., the second earliest opening in their history.

"We will be open for this weekend, close mid-week, and open again next weekend if all goes to plan," said Castaldo.

The mid-October opening gives skiers the opportunity to experience "snowliage" -- with winter white on the ground, and fall foliage still on the leaves in the mountains.

"It's such a great experience," said Castaldo. "It's a mash-up of the season, for sure."

Killington Resort in Vermont will also open Friday for season pass and express cardholders. The ski area will open to the general public Saturday.

