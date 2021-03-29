Eagle's 'to go' meal too heavy for flight

Mostafa Elfaham caught this video on his way back to work in Brewer.

BREWER, Maine — Not something you see every day on the streets of Brewer.

Mostafa Elfaham caught this "circle of life" moment on his way back to work on Monday, March 22, 2021 around 2 p.m.

Elfaham says he noticed some roadkill in the middle of the road and when he went to slow down to go around it, an eagle swooped down and grabbed it.

"So originally we figured it would grab it and fly off, so we didn’t start recording right away. Then when I realized it was struggling, I started the recording," said Elfaham.