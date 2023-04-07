Body recovered from fire in China likely the homeowner, police say

A body has been recovered from a fire in China, and officials believe it may have been the homeowner.

PORTLAND, Maine — A body has been recovered from a fire Friday in China, and officials believe it may have been the homeowner.

The fire reportedly started at about 10 a.m. Friday at a home on Dutton Road, where fire officials discovered the body of a man who is believed to be 53-year-old David Buchanan, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release.

The remains are to be transferred to the Maine medical examiner's office for identification, according to the release.

The fire marshal's office, China Fire Department, Albion Fire, China Village Fire, South China Fire, Weeks Mills, Fire, Vassalboro Fire, Waterville Fire, Winslow Fire, Delta Ambulance, China Rescue, and the Cascade Truck from the Central Maine Fire Attack School responded to the fire, and the investigation is being conducted by the fire marshal's office and Kennebec County Sheriff's Department.

The investigation is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected at this time, according to the release.