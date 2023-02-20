Dump truck crashes into Scarborough residence

Police said there were no injuries sustained in the crash.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Police are investigating after a loaded dump truck crashed into a Scarborough home on Monday.

Scarborough police officers and the Scarborough Fire Department responded to a report that a dump truck struck a residence on the corner of Broadturn Road and Elizabeth Lane, a news release from the Scarborough Police Department said.

Officers determined the operator, Ean Walsh, 22, of Steep Falls, left the roadway and struck the residence, "causing damage to the dump truck, the electrical service to the residence, and structural damage to the residence itself," according to the release.

Police said there were no injuries sustained in the crash. The dump truck was found to be owned by Dearborn Brothers Construction.

No one was home at the time of the crash, Scarborough Fire Deputy Chief John Brennan told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The crash remains under investigation, and police said no criminal charges are expected at this time.