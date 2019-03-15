CONCORD, N.H. — N.H. State Police responded to an unconventional report Thursday morning after the body of a dump truck hit a bridge and fell off in Concord, N.H.

Police arrived at southbound south Exit 17W on Interstate 93 around 6:12 a.m. The truck reportedly hit Hoit Road Bridge while driving underneath it, scattering debris in the roadway, according to police.

The dump truck driver, Joseph Brady, 57, of Conway, N.H. was issued a summons for negligent driving.

Three other vehicles were involved in the incident. These drivers were taken to Concord Hospital for precautionary reasons, but they were not seriously injured, according to police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone who saw the crash or who has information about it should call Trooper Nicole Stone at 603-223-4381 or email her at Nicole.Stone@dos.hnh.gov.