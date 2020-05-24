MASSACHUSETTS, USA — State Police are working tirelessly to ensure the health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic – those human or otherwise.

On Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Trooper Jim Maloney went the extra mile and rescued a brood of baby ducklings who had fallen through the grate of a storm drain in the parking lot at Nahant Beach.

Trooper Maloney found the ducklings trapped in the water under the heavy grate around 9:15 a.m. The ducklings’ mother and one of the siblings were standing off at a short distance – because like all good mothers, she did not want to leave her babies in crisis.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Trooper Maloney called the Department of Conservation and Recreation to help him remove the grate. DCR, Nahant’s Department of Public Works, and Lynn Animal Control arrived on scene to assist.

RELATED: Maine police officers do push-ups on top of cruisers (and other places) to raise awareness of veteran suicide

Lynn Animal Control Officers were able to fish the ducklings out of the drain with a net.

The brood was placed in a cardboard box in Trooper Maloney's cruiser to keep them warm while they waited for the mother duck to come out from hiding and take her babies back.

At 10 a.m. Momma and the other baby emerged, and the babies were taken from the box and placed at the edge of the grass. Together she and her nine babies walked back into the grass, safe and sound.

“A small act amid the enormity of the ongoing health crisis, perhaps, but for one mother duck and her tiny babies, it made all the difference in the world,” said Massachusetts State Police on its Facebook page.

Reminding us that friends of a feather, flock together.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

---

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage



RELATED: Unicyclist raises money for COVID-19 research

RELATED: Real-time Maine daily coronavirus COVID-19 updates: Sunday, May 24, 2020

RELATED: How to stay safe if you plan on heading to the beach, BBQ or pool this holiday weekend

RELATED: CDC admits confusion on website about virus transmission from surfaces