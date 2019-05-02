YORK, Maine — Sometime around the final whistle of Sunday night's Super Bowl LIII – almost simultaneously – a driver in York later charged with an OUI crashed his car into three vehicle parked along Route 1, York police said Monday.

Police got reports of a crash on Route 1 at 10:07 p.m Sunday. Officers responded to an area just south of the Beech Ridge Road intersection near York Animal Hospital, and found four heavily damaged cars.

York Police Sgt. Brian Curtin said officers' investigation revealed the driver and his Black 2012 Nissan, traveling southbound, left the right side of the roadway and struck three parked cars in the front driveway of 100 Route 1.

All four cars involved were believed to be totaled, Sgt. Curtin said.

Christopher Saucier, 29, of York was later arrested and charged with operating under the influence (OUI) of intoxicating liquor.

Saucier was taken to the York police station, processed and later released on cash bail. He was scheduled to appear in county district court in April.

No injuries were reported to police.