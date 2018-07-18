MATTAWAMKEAG (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Maine Drug Enforcement Agents seized $180,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine Monday, as part of a string of drug seizures in Penobscot County.

Agents found 2.5 pounds – or 1,208 grams – of crystal meth in the home of Bruce McApline on Depot Street. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and the State Police assisted in the investigation.

McApline, 29, was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. He was taken to Penobscot County Jail, where he currently remains.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency

On Tuesday evening MDEA Agents returned to McApline’s home to recover six handguns and sawed-off shotgun on the side of the road. Agents said McApline stashed the guns prior to their search on Monday.

The bust came three days after agents arrested two Florida men accused of selling heroin and meth in Lincoln. Both cases are part of an ongoing DEA investigation.

© NEWS CENTER Maine