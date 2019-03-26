WINDHAM, N.H. — A 21-year-old was arrested Tuesday morning after N.H. State Police found a large amount of marijuana in his vehicle.

Police stopped Michael Melo, 21, of Manchester, N.H. for an inspection violation around 9:30 a.m. on I-93 South in Windham. During the stop, police found and seized a large amount of marijuana in Melo's vehicle, according to N.H. State Police.

Melo was placed under arrest and taken to the State Police Barracks where he was processed, bailed, and released before his arraignment.

Melo is scheduled to be arraigned in the Rockingham Superior Court on April 12 at 8:30 a.m. According to police, he has been charged with a felony for possession of drugs with intent to distribute, as well as transportation of drugs in a motor vehicle.