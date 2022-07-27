Driver of truck with wheel that killed state trooper in 2019 reaches plea deal

Scott Willett will take responsibility for his role in the death of Det. Benjamin Campbell, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney's office.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANGOR, Maine — A man from Patten says he will take responsibility for his role in the death of State Police Detective Benjamin Campbell in 2019, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney's office.

Scott Willett was the driver of a tractor-trailer logging truck that lost two wheels while driving on I-95 in Hampden near exit 180 at approximately 7:30 a.m. April 3, 2019.

One wheel struck Det. Campbell while he was standing outside of his cruiser helping a driver in the breakdown lane, resulting in severe injuries, and later death.

Willett is due to appear in court August 19, and a significant fine and license suspension are parts of the plea deal, according to the DA's office.

"We feel that the proposed punishment is appropriate for the overall situation, but there is nothing that we can do that will bring back such a fine man that Ben was. Very difficult for his dear and loving family," Chris Almy of the DA's office said.