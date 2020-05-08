Driver of car killed as result of head-on crash into loaded dump truck

It happened around 7:45 a.m. on Route 3 in Morrill.

MORRILL, Maine — The driver of a car died Wednesday morning in Morrill after police say the person crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a loaded dump truck

The deceased car driver's name is being withheld at this time.

The name of the trucking company is also being withheld, but according to police the dump truck driver sustained minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital. There was no rollover, according to police.

Maine State Police troopers are investigating the crash. The department has its commercial vehicle enforcement unit on scene, as well as its traffic safety unit on scene during the reconstruction.