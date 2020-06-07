x
Driver narrowly escapes injury in Aroostook County moose crash

Police are asking the public to be careful while driving and keep an eye out for wildlife in the roadways.
Credit: Aroostook County Sheriff's Office

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — Editor's note: Some may find images of a dead moose disturbing. The appearance of blood has been edited out of the image.

The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office is heading warning to folks to keep a careful eye out for wildlife in roadways. They say the driver that crashed into a moose on Route 163 -- in the area of T11 R4 WELS -- was fortunate to not be injured.

Police say the driver was unable to avoid the crash and the crash pictured was the end result. 

Police say the driver was alone in the vehicle at the time. 

See the sheriff's office's unedited photos in their Facebook post here.

Credit: Aroostook County Sheriff's Office

